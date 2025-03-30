Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster man responded to being told to stop loudly swearing in a railway station by punching the other man 13 times and taking a running kick at his head.

Keiron Hall, of Adwick le Street, Doncaster, was told to mind his manners by another man as he shouted and swore on a phonecall while waiting on Platform 1 at Sheffield Railway Station on January 13 last year.

When the 24-year-old carried on his foul-mouthed tirade and was angrily told again to stop, he punched the other man to the ground, threw 12 more blows and then kicked him three times, adding “Yeah, you’re asleep now” when his victim stopped moving.

CCTV played at Sheffield Crown Court on March 27 then showed how, after being separated by shocked members of the public, Hall took three steps and delivered a full-force kick to the man’s head while he was picking himself off the ground.

“You could have killed him,” said His Honour Judge Jeremy Richardson in sentencing. “I repeat that again - you could have killed him.

“I have seen less violence inflicted on people who have hit their heads badly and then died. It ends up as either a murder charge or a manslaughter charge.”

In the CCTV, Hall was seen strutting away from the beaten, but was arrested soon after. He reportedly told police: “I should not have kicked him... I know I’ve taken it too far.”

Meanwhile, the victim’s injuries were described as “modest” for the beating he received, but he was still off work for weeks with a broken tooth, two black eyes and a “large lump” on the head.

The court heard the victim “accepts he wasn’t very diplomatic” telling Hall to quiet down, and CCTV showed him standing over Hall and pointing in his face the first time he approached him.

Hall pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to do grievous bodily harm at the earliest opportunity. The court heard he had “genuine remorse” for what he had done.

“I have heard you are ashamed and are filled with contrition, which I accept is genuine,” said Judge Richardson.

“[I have read that] in the ordinary course of life, you are a thoroughly decent young man. Occasionally, good people do bad things, and you did.

“Given that prison will fall hard upon you and the situation for serving relatively short sentences - it’s very unpleasant for those serving sentences at the moment - I am prepared to lower [your sentence] to two years.”

Prisons in England and Wales have been described as facing “crisis” over over-population, and a report by OpenDemocracy in May 2024 described UK prisons as “dirty, dangerous and failing,” with more than half of inmates saying they feel “unsafe.”

However, Judge Richardson refused to suspend Hall’s sentence and sent him to prison for two years.

“I dislike intensely having to send somebody like you to prison,” said the judge. “I fills me with absolutely no pleasure whatsoever. But I’m afraid you’ve brought this upon yourself.”