Joanne, 50, has been missing from home since the end of March

Joanne Neild, aged, 50, has been missing from home since the end of March and she could now be anywhere in the country.

She was last seen outside Tesco in Accrington. She has not been seen since and although she has links elsewhere in Lancashire – specifically Accrington, Blackburn, Darwen, Clitheroe and Burnley – she may have travelled further afield, especially to South Yorkshire, officers have said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is white, approximately 5ft 7ins tall in height, of a slim build, with brown, shoulder length hair which is normally worn in a ponytail.

Have you seen Joanne?

She often wears a black leather jacket.

Anyone who has an immediate sighting of her please call 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad