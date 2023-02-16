Jeffrey Dahmer, Moors Murderers and Fred and Rose West to feature in Doncaster serial killer show

The talk, entitled Psychology of Serial Killers, will come to The Dome on April 13 and will focus on infamous slayers such as American cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer and evil Moors Murders pair Ian Brady and Myra Hindley.

The production will also look at the crimes of Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe, Fred and Rose West and London killer Dennis Nilsen.

Between them, they were responsible for some of the most shocking, brutal, violent and sadistic crimes the world has ever witnessed.

The show will focus on the crimes of a number of notorious killers.

Guests will be able to join expert forensics lecturer Jennifer Rees to explore one of forensic fsychology’s most troubling topics.

During this talk, you will discover how serial killers are classified.

What are the differences between lust killers like the BTK (Bind, Torture, Kill) Killer and visionary killers such as David Berkowitz (Son of Sam)?

Jennifer will explore the different categories, using case studies to illustrate.

She will also debunk common serial killer myths – and you may be surprised by what you learn.

She will discuss the typical differences between males and female serial killers, again, incorporating case studies to illustrate.

You will also investigate the phenomenon of killer couples such as Fred and Rose West and The Moors Murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley, as well exploring the Folie à deux syndrome a.k.a ‘shared psychosis’.

Why do women fall in love with known serial killers?

Jennifer will discuss the clinical knowledge surrounding why serial killers gain admirers, fan mail, and even spouses in light of their atrocious crimes. Learn about Hybristophilia, and the astounding case of the Night Crawler’s trial.

How common are homicidal fantasies? Have you ever fantasised about killing someone? You may be surprised by the results of the research.

Identifying John and Jane Does – how are victims identified? You will watch a fascinating time-lapse video of facial reconstruction on the skull of a discovered body.