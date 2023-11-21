A crackdown on serial shoplifters in Doncaster is continuing with a judge sending a prolific thief to jail after he plundered £100 worth of chocolate from the same shop.

Gage Hughes already had six convictions for theft this year, and his seventh earned him a 12-week stint behind bars, which means he could be in jail for Christmas.

Hughes' crimes were almost identical, with the 30-year-old going into One Stop in Morley Road, Wheatley, and stealing a significant amount of chocolate.

On 5 November, Hughes went into the shop and walked out with £70 worth of chocolates. He stole £30 worth of chocolate from the same shop on 12 November, with both thefts caught on CCTV.

Prolific shoplifter Gage Hughes.

Hughes, of Carr View Avenue, Balby, was identified by the store manager, prompting officers to arrest and charge him. Just two days after his second theft, Hughes was sentenced to 12 weeks behind bars at Doncaster Magistrates' Court.

Sergeant Steve Roberts, from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Hughes is a repeat offender who has been convicted of several thefts already this year.

"His offending has been prolific and caused a nuisance to hard working shop owners and staff who should not have to deal with thieves as part of their day-to-day jobs.

"We are glad to see judges giving prolific shoplifters custodial sentences and I hope the severity of the punishment given to Hughes sends out a clear message to other thieves in Doncaster that jail is a real prospect if we find you committing retail crime."