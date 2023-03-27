Robert Brammer was uncovered as the burglar after he was found crouching behind a hedge while trying people’s car doors.

Officers received a report of a night-time burglary in which the victim was away, so alerted her that her car was missing from the drive and her front door had been damaged.

Closer inspection also found that four bottles of prosecco had been taken alongside a collection of sovereigns, while a portable CCTV camera had also been moved.

Brammer, aged 52, was then found in breach of his bail conditions on 19 January 2023, after police received a call stating a man was trying car doors and wandering into gardens in West Furlong, Retford, shortly before 12.45am.

After being spotted crouching between a car and a hedge he attempted to lie on the floor while rifling through his pocket.

After being arrested he was found to be wearing rubber gloves, with a wrench, torch, scissors and a set of BMW keys found close by.

All are believed to have been thrown after the cops ordered him to stop moving.

Further inquiries found Brammer, of Bawtry Road, Harworth, had targeted multiple houses on the same street that night – snapping the lock at one address and stealing the BMW keys while also snapping the lock at further address that same evening attempting to gain entry.

He was found to have been involved in handling stolen goods after being found in possession of a set of car keys that had been stolen on an earlier date.

He appeared for sentencing at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday (24 March) after pleading to burglary, two counts of handling stolen goods, two counts of attempted burglary with intent to steal, and common assault of an emergency worker.

Brammer was locked up for six years and four months for his crimes.

Police Investigator Mark Duncombe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Brammer is a prolific offender who targets people’s homes while they are asleep upstairs or are away.

"His crimes have brought utter misery to the victims and those affected by his crimes.

“No one deserves to have their safe space invaded like this. People deserve to feel safe in their homes – this is why we have two dedicated burglary teams covering the whole county to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“We understand the impact a burglary can have on a person, family, and those in the area which is why I’m pleased that our responding officers were able to grab Brammer and take him off our streets, and put him before the courts.

“I hope this sentence provides some reassurance to the public that no matter the time when an incident is reported to us, where it has occurred, or what has occurred, we will respond quickly and do everything we can to bring justice to victims of crime.”