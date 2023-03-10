"It's like a horror movie:" Residents' anger at violence and crime in Doncaster 'forgotten' village

Upset people living in Bentley say gangs are making the life of many residents a misery, with robbery and attacks on cars and homes as well as drug misuse taking place on a daily basis.

And they are calling on the authorities to help restore the village to its former glory.

One resident, who has asked not to be named, described Bentley as “the forgotten village” and said that it has been ‘abandoned’ by South Yorkshire Police.

Angry residents say Bentley is a forgotten village, rife with crime and drugs.

He said: “I have lived here over 25 years now, and slowly but surely, good people are being driven out.

“I have been up all night helping my neighbours who have had their cars vandalised.

"We are cleaning up thousands of pounds of damage, along with lost earnings as they now can’t go to work.

"They have to sit at home today filling out insurance forms, all whilst knowing their next premiums will be higher.

“You may think you are about to read some dramatic horror movie script, and for us that live here, it really is.

"I also don’t claim that we are the only one in the country, but again I think this is part of the problem, as many have adapted to this lifestyle as some sort of norm.

"But it’s not, I just think we have accepted that the politicians are only worried about our votes and the police treat us like the project slums that evolved in America in the 70’s. Their attitude appears to be, that if you choose to live there then accept what happens within it.

He added” Bentley was once thriving, a coal mine dominated its day to day life, it fed the bellies of those that worked there, provided the sport and recreation to support future generations and fuelled the fire that kept the houses warm. It wasn’t perfect, but it was policed and the majority of the village was employed by the NCB, The Council or the thriving local business that benefited from the regular incomes.

“Fast forward nearly 30 years, the mine has long gone, but there are those that use its legacy as a leash to tether generations to a so called broken promise.

"A bitter and long battle meant the eventual closure was a painful period in the village’s history.

"But this pain, instead of being used as a driver to change and evolution, it’s been used as a tool for a political party to maintain its grip on power.

"Generations are reminded of what we had and lost, to simply drive a nail in the reputation of another political party.

"Instead of the mine taking its place in this countries rich industrial history, it’s a painful sore that’s poked from time to time to enable politicians to play their games, normally prior to an election.

"But where does that leave us, we are merely pawns in a political game, meaning our village is a breeding ground for hate and despair.”

“The pit closed in 1993 and its legacy is a village divided and riddled with crime and anti-social behaviour.

"We have unemployed youths roaming the streets, littering, vandalising properties, robbing, many of which are houses with working adults, as they are seen as having something valuable.

"The air reeks of cannabis, those who deal, do so openly, knowing that chances of a passing police car turning up ranks alongside the odds of winning the lottery.

“The younger generation are one of our biggest challenges in the village.

"They have no respect for other property, they use the roads around here like their own private race track.

"More recently, cars of residents living on The Avenue and Balfour Road have seen their car windows and windscreens smashed.

"But nobody comes out, just claim it on your insurance is the response.

“As a community we can’t even take part in any of the green initiatives that either the Council or the Government offer.

"For example, we signed up to the local milkman deliveries, to buy glass bottles of milk, fresh and other groceries, to help remove plastic and help generate local employment.

"But the driver was attacked in the early hours of the morning, right outside a customer’s house, he was physically assaulted as they attempted to steal his vehicle.

"So now, he won’t deliver, and again we lose out, and we are condemned to be on the fringes unable to participate in environmental challenges.