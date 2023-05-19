'Is that it?' Police blasted after seizing single drugs joint from man in Doncaster

Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team said they had made the seizure during ‘an evening ride in Mexborough.’

Sharing a picture of the drugs inside a plastic bag, a spokesman wrote: "We stumbled on a citizen who was in possession of a small amount of drugs.

"He was stopped, searched as a result and processed accordingly.”

Police shared a picture of a single joint seized from a man in Mexborough.

But members of the public were less than impressed at the force’s actions.

One said: “What on earth are you doing? This is the most embarrassing post I've seen on Facebook since I joined” as another wrote: “Is that it?”

Another sarcastically posted: “That’s what the community like to see, all the big drug hauls taken off the street. Bravo we will all sleep well tonight.”

Another added: “Do some proper policing then you might earn the respect of the general public, people’s houses, vans, cars getting robbed and you think it's a great days work to have taken a joint off someone.”

"Love how its in a biohazard bag... u know coz it will start a zombie outbreak... half a spliff what a joke u lot are,” wrote another.

Another simply posted “stop it” while another wrote “jobsworths”

“If thats not pinching a wage I dont know what is ffs,” shared another and another commented: “Cycling around at your leisure, how’s about the budget be used effectively