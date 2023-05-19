'Is that it?' Police blasted after seizing single drugs joint from man in Doncaster
Police in Doncaster have come under fire from members of the public – after revealing they seized a single drugs joint from a man while on patrol.
Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team said they had made the seizure during ‘an evening ride in Mexborough.’
Sharing a picture of the drugs inside a plastic bag, a spokesman wrote: "We stumbled on a citizen who was in possession of a small amount of drugs.
"He was stopped, searched as a result and processed accordingly.”
But members of the public were less than impressed at the force’s actions.
One said: “What on earth are you doing? This is the most embarrassing post I've seen on Facebook since I joined” as another wrote: “Is that it?”
Another sarcastically posted: “That’s what the community like to see, all the big drug hauls taken off the street. Bravo we will all sleep well tonight.”
Another added: “Do some proper policing then you might earn the respect of the general public, people’s houses, vans, cars getting robbed and you think it's a great days work to have taken a joint off someone.”
"Love how its in a biohazard bag... u know coz it will start a zombie outbreak... half a spliff what a joke u lot are,” wrote another.
Another simply posted “stop it” while another wrote “jobsworths”
“If thats not pinching a wage I dont know what is ffs,” shared another and another commented: “Cycling around at your leisure, how’s about the budget be used effectively
“Much rather see patrols around early hours of the mornings to deter the idiots that keep burgling everybody.”