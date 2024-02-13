Innocent dog dies after being mauled in the street as a result of irresponsible owner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Friday 9 February, just before 8pm, a woman was walking her dog along Monkwood Road in Rotherham when she was approached by an aggressive large breed dog.

The dog, believed to be a German Shepherd or Herder breed grabbed the innocent dog from its owners hold and began to viciously attack it.

Shouting for help, members of the public managed to intervene and pull the dog from its victim, but sadly it was too late. The dog died at the scene.

The offending dog was seized and remains in police kennels. The owner of the dog has not come forward and an investigation to identify them and hold them responsible is on-going.

Leading the work on dangerous dogs within South Yorkshire Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “The only reason this innocent dog lost its life is because of poor and irresponsible ownership.

“You as a dog owner are responsible for your dog’s actions. If your dog bites someone, you are the one who will be put before the courts. We will work to ensure the owner of this dog is identified and justice is sought for the victim.

“We know incidents occur whereby dogs do escape properties, but if you know your dog can escape your garden or you purposefully allow your dogs to roam without supervision, you are an irresponsible owner.”

As a dog owner please ensure your dog wears a collar and tag and is microchipped with up-to-date information.

Walk your dog on a lead.

Ensure your garden and gate are secure.

Never leave children unsupervised with any dog.

If your dogs becomes excitable or anxious with visitors, make sure they have a ‘safe space’ to go to.

If you’re expecting post or deliveries, ensure your dog is locked away from the door.

CI Cheney continued: “We know the majority of people love their dogs, care for them and appreciate the joy being a dog owner brings, but a small proportion of people do not, and do not care.

“To these people, be warned. Dogs causing fear and harm in our communities will not be tolerated.”