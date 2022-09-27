At around midday on Saturday, September 3, it is reported that a 25-year-old woman was walking her dog along Hall Flat Lane in Balby, when another dog – believed to be a German Shepherd-type breed – ran towards them from the other side of the road.

The German Shepherd-type dog is then believed to have bitten the victim’s dog numerous times, causing serious injuries that have required vet treatment.

Police want to speak to this woman

The 25-year-old was also bitten by the dog when she tried to intervene and suffered an injury to her hand that required hospital treatment.

Officers are now keen to identify the woman pictured and are asking her, or anyone who recognises her, to get in touch as she may be able to assist with enquiries.

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 568 of 3 September 2022.