At around 1.25pm on 10 May 2022, a 16-year-old girl was walking through the interchange on Trafford Way when it is reported that a man began following her.

The man is then believed to have stood in front of the teenager, before engaging in an indecent act.

The girl was not physically harmed but left shaken and distressed.

Officers in Doncaster have released this CCTV image of a man they believe could help their investigation into a reported act of public indecency

Officers have conducted extensive enquiries to identify the suspect and potential witnesses. They now believe the man pictured could hold information useful to the investigation and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

You can pass information to police via live chat, or the online portal or on calling 101. Please quote incident 650 of 5 May 2022 when you get in touch.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers www.crimestoppers-uk.org