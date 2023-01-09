Doncaster in particular are seeing a spike in fuel thefts using quads with trailers similar to the ones shown in the photos.

These examples have been seized recently from offenders.

Most of this activity happens during darkness hours and their routes are mainly off road so out of sight of the public.

Seized by police

This makes it a challenging crime to combat.

A spokesman said: “We are asking for your help! Any information will be welcomed and treated in confidence.

“If it’s a crime in progress 999.

“For information and sighting contact 101 and ask for the incident to be tagged for us.

Can you help police caputre the culprits?

“Alternatively you can use the online portal. https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contac.../report-something/ or email [email protected]

