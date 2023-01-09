News you can trust since 1925
Increasing number of crimes carried out using quad bikes and trailers - one even made off with a full kitchen

South Yorkshire are receiving an increasing number of crimes involving quads. In particular where quads are being used with trailers to commit theft. Even full kitchens from building sites have been taken using this method.

By Stephanie Bateman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Doncaster in particular are seeing a spike in fuel thefts using quads with trailers similar to the ones shown in the photos.

These examples have been seized recently from offenders.

Most of this activity happens during darkness hours and their routes are mainly off road so out of sight of the public.

Seized by police
This makes it a challenging crime to combat.

A spokesman said: “We are asking for your help! Any information will be welcomed and treated in confidence.

“If it’s a crime in progress 999.

“For information and sighting contact 101 and ask for the incident to be tagged for us.

Can you help police caputre the culprits?

“Alternatively you can use the online portal. https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contac.../report-something/ or email [email protected]

“You can also sends message on Facebook, however the email and messenger section is not monitored 24/7.”