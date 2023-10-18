Increased police presence after gunshots were fired during a targeted attack at a house in Doncaster

There is an increased police presence and regular high-visibility patrols in the Edlington community today (Wednesday 18 October) following a reported firearms discharge in Shaw Road.

At around 11.30pm last night (17 October), a member of the public reported gunshots being fired at one property on Shaw Road.

This is believed to have been a targeted attack and while nobody is thought to have been injured during the incident, damage consistent with a firearms discharge was caused to the property. A vehicle on a driveway also sustained damage which was consistent with a blunt object.

Armed response officers cordoned off the area and an investigation is now underway to locate those responsible for the firearms discharge, with additional high-visibility patrols taking place in the area to reassure residents. The cordon has since been removed.

Detective Inspector Chris Ronayne, Senior Investigating Officer, said: "This was a very alarming and worrying incident that happened in a small residential street late at night, and I fully appreciate how concerning this is for community.

"Carrying a gun and firing it aimlessly at a home is the epitome of callous behaviour, and it is something we will not tolerate in our communities.

"We want to reassure residents that our work is continuing at pace and we are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry.

"It is so important that local people tell us what they know so we can build up a full picture of what has happened.

"The message to those involved in this type of criminality is clear: we are coming for you, and we will work relentlessly to bring those who carry a gun to justice."

Door-to-door enquiries have been carried out in Shaw Road and high-visibility patrols will continue in the street and surrounding area over the coming days.

Anyone with concerns is encouraged to stop and speak to officers.

If you have any information about this incident, please call 101 quoting incident number 1130 of 17 October.

If you have CCTV / video doorbell footage or dashcam, you can email this to [email protected] quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.