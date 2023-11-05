In court: 50-year-old Doncaster man charged with burglary
A 50-year-old Doncaster man has charged with burglary after an crime in October.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hughie Hendry, of Short Road, Intake, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last week in connection with an alleged burglary offence that happened on 11 October.
He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 23 November.