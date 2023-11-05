News you can trust since 1925
A 50-year-old Doncaster man has charged with burglary after an crime in October.
Hughie Hendry, of Short Road, Intake, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last week in connection with an alleged burglary offence that happened on 11 October.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 23 November.