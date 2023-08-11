IMB report highlights lack of progress on transfer of prisoners needing mental health care at HMP/YOI Moorland

This year’s IMB report asks whether the Minister can predict when this limit will be passed into law.

The Board also reported:

IPP prisoners (those detained for an indeterminate period for public protection) are unable to access programmes recommended by the Parole Board due to staffing shortages, having a direct impact on chance of release.

Inside HMP Moorland

The number of prisoners allowed to be held in Moorland has increased by 94, but this increase has not been matched by additional staffing or resource, impeding the provision of one-to-one key work sessions with prisoners.

Prisoners lack confidence in management of complaints concerning allegations of discrimination. The number of written representations received by the Board regarding negative prisoner/staff relationships increased during the reporting year.On a better note:

There’s been an improvement in resettlement planning, with better co-ordination of activities to support this within the prison. Relationships built with potential employers are also having a positive impact on resettlement opportunities.