Images released after illegal bikers seen riding through Doncaster village

It is reported that around 11.46am on 27 April a number of men were seen riding illegal motorcycles along Castlegate.

The men are thought to be aged between 20 and 30 years old.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Do you recognise them?

If you can help, you can pass information to the South Yorkshire Police Off Road Bike Team via the new online live chat, online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 918 of 30/04 when you get in touch.