Illegal van driver stopped by police in Doncaster tests positive for cannabis

The driver of a van stopped by police for motoring offences also tested positive for cannabis, Doncaster police have said.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Apr 2024, 07:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped the vehicle in Bawtry.

A spokesman said: “Officers stopped a van in Bawtry and found the driver to have no insurance and no driving license.

"He also tested positive for cannabis at the road side, as such he has been arrested and is currently in custody awaiting process. The van has been recovered.”