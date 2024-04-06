Illegal van driver stopped by police in Doncaster tests positive for cannabis
The driver of a van stopped by police for motoring offences also tested positive for cannabis, Doncaster police have said.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped the vehicle in Bawtry.
A spokesman said: “Officers stopped a van in Bawtry and found the driver to have no insurance and no driving license.
"He also tested positive for cannabis at the road side, as such he has been arrested and is currently in custody awaiting process. The van has been recovered.”