News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Illegal quad biker's excuse for being on road in Doncaster: "I only just bought it"

“I have only just bought it,” does not remove your legal obligations when using a vehicle on a road ─ officers from the Doncaster East NPT said today.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

The quad bike pictured was seen travelling through Armthorpe with two male passengers on board.

The rider claimed to have just bought it, which is why it didn’t have any number plates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesman added: “Oh, and he’d not yet had chance to take out an insurance policy, or even obtain a full driving licence.”

The seized quadThe seized quad
The seized quad
Most Popular

The rider will be attending court in the near future for a number of driving offences. The quad is now off the road and parked up safely in a police compound.”