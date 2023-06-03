Illegal quad biker's excuse for being on road in Doncaster: "I only just bought it"
“I have only just bought it,” does not remove your legal obligations when using a vehicle on a road ─ officers from the Doncaster East NPT said today.
The quad bike pictured was seen travelling through Armthorpe with two male passengers on board.
The rider claimed to have just bought it, which is why it didn’t have any number plates.
The spokesman added: “Oh, and he’d not yet had chance to take out an insurance policy, or even obtain a full driving licence.”
The rider will be attending court in the near future for a number of driving offences. The quad is now off the road and parked up safely in a police compound.”