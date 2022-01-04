Illegal pepper spray and drugs seized after police raid Doncaster house

Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Police Team found the canister at a house in Edlington.

Sharing details of the raid on Facebook, a spokesman said: “Your neighbourhood cops have been busy conducting a search warrant in Edlington.

"Several items seized from the address that are suspected to be controlled drugs. Forensic examination will be required to confirm.

The pepper spray was seized from a house in Edlington.

"Amongst items seized was a can of pepper spray.

"For the avoidance of any doubt, although readily available online for very little money, this stuff is illegal in the UK and will result in a trip to meet your friendly custody sergeant at the police station if you are found in possession of any.”

The spray irritates the eyes, causing a burning sensation, pain, and temporary blindness.