Illegal off-road motorbiker threw Belfast sink at farmer's car as he made his getaway
Earlier this month the South Yorkshire Police Off-Road team were working in Doncaster.
This was following talks with some of the farmers in the area of Cadeby and High Melton who are experiencing criminal damage and threats from people using off road bikes, quads and buggies on a weekly basis.
A force spokesman said: “From the footage we have received, none of these vehicles were displaying registration plates.
“One of the farmers who challenged a group on his land had a Belfast sink thrown at his car causing damage.
“This is not an isolated matter or a few teenagers #havingfun these are groups of adults 20 or 30 at a time ripping up farmers’ fields and using the area as their own private race track.
“These two were caught and seized for no insurance in the Denaby area after the plane spotted them for us.
“Both initially failed to stop but were soon caught. Riders dealt with.”