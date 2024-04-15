Illegal off-road biker held by police after dramatic chase across Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team revealed details off the pursuit in an off-beat and colourful social media post.

Explaining the incident in the Lakeside area, a spokesman said: “So not sure where we are yet with AI artificial intelligence yet, so we decided to stop faffing around and use some local intelligence.

“After a few bacon sangers and a coffee, we decided to head up to Lakeside in Donvegas.

Police seized the bike after a pursuit across Doncaster.

“Since you, the public, have been doing our job for us reporting incidents, we thought it best to check the issue out.

“Perched on top of the hill, snouts out it wasn't long till we got the wiff of a Surron whizzing towards us. At first we were a little shocked as his gran hadn't knitted him a new ballie, so he was practically naked.

“Once we got past the shock, we got our trotters on and it was game time.

“Fair play like - this Surron was fast. On pavement, off pavement, off road, across wasteland clocking 54mph - decent.

“Anyway onto Middle Bank Road, anchors up, quick 180 and attempts a pedestrian access, dropping the bike.

“Chucks the WR and goes old school WWE with a choke hold, as the rider again tries to make off, then it's to the deck, and the rings of justice are applied.