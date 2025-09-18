A lorry driver caught travelling along the M1 with a foot resting on the dashboard told cops he was “chilling”.

In an operation between September 9 and 16, roads policing officers caught the driver with one of his feet on the dashboard while using cruise control.

When questioned about his actions, he told South Yorkshire Police he had been “chilling”.

He’d previously given officers the ‘thumbs up’ when they peered into his cab as they drove past in an unmarked HGV to gain a vantage point inside other vehicles.

During that period, officers patrolled the M1, M18 and A1 and stopped a total of 203 vehicles.

Motorway driver gave a thumbs up to undercover roads policing officers after they spotted him driving with his leg raised onto the dashboard. | SYP

Video footage of the motorist shared by police shows a shocked officer exclaiming: “He took his hand off the steering wheel - he’ll have no control.”

Of the others stopped, 33 were caught using their mobile phones while driving, 49 were found not to be wearing a seatbelt, 10 were found not be to in proper control of their vehicle and another 10 were found to be driving without due care and attention.

One driver was caught eating his lunch with no hands on the steering wheel.

A further 20 drivers were dealt with for stopping on the hard shoulder, two drivers were speeding, three were caught driving through a red X and seven were dealt with for an insecure load.

Of the vehicles stopped, 102 were HGVs, 62 were LGVs and 39 were cars.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “We are committed to doing all we can to reduce road deaths and casualties on our roads, but everyone must take responsibility for their own actions and help us reduce risk.

“The ‘Fatal4’ includes offences that are the greatest contributing factors to fatal and serious collisions within South Yorkshire - using a mobile phone, driving while under the influence of drink or drugs, speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt.

“These are all things a driver can avoid doing. You can and should be in control of your own actions.

“Think, is it worth the risk? If you seriously hurt someone or kill them, you will likely be facing a significant prison sentence. Your life will change.”

For more information on the Fatal4, please visit the South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership website: https://sysrp.co.uk/