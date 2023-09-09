News you can trust since 1925
Husband left to bleed out and die in the Doncaster area called "lawless" and a "no go zone" after dark

The wife of a man attacked by a group and left at death’s door on the street has spoken out about the area where they live.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 9th Sep 2023, 14:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 14:12 BST
The woman, who has lived in Hexthorpe all her life, wishes to remain anonymous contacted the Free Press after her spouse was the victim of serious assault by a group of men last weekend in the Urban Road area.

She said: “He is lucky to be alive. He was basically left bleeding out on the street to DIE.

“People need to be aware it’s not safe. It is a no go zone after dark.

Urban Road in HexthorpeUrban Road in Hexthorpe
Urban Road in Hexthorpe
"I dont want anything sweeping under the carpet.”

She continued: “It is absolutely disgusting the amount of intimidation, taunting and offences these so called newcomers are committing.

"They are a law less society. They have no respect for anyone or anything. The law needs changing.

“The bottom end of Hexthorpe needs similar treatment to the five streets at Hyde Park. The area needs demolishing.

"Hexthorpe is already one of the most deprived areas of Doncaster yet the council see fit to provide housing for these low life scumbags. Sorry but there is no other word for them.

“There are too many of them who are unwilling to integrate into society. I want to reiterate I am referring to the ones committing the crimes, not all.”

She claims the area is over-run with illegal immigrants living in squallor and the flytipping is “horrendous”.

"The council do the deep clean but nothing changes,” she added.

"They are uneducated, unruly individuals who think they are above the law.

“Something positive and drastic needs doing before civil unrest.”

