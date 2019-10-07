Human remains found in Doncaster are those of missing woman
Human remains found in Doncaster are those of a missing woman whose death is the subject of a murder investigation.
Susan Howells, from Harrogate, was last seen in February earlier this year but was not reported missing until August.
Two men have since been chagred in connection with the 52-year-old’s death.
West Yorkshire Police, who are leading the investigation, have now confirmed that human remains found in Doncaster are those of Susan.
In a statement, the force said: “The remains were found last Friday by officers searching private land in Station Road.
“Her family have been informed.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish how she died and officers are continuing to search locations in Bradford and Doncaster.”
Dale Tarbox has been charged with Susan's murder, while Keith Wadsworth has been charged with preventing a lawful and decent burial.
Tarbox, aged 39, of Station Road, Doncaster, and Wadsworth, aged 60, of Dunscroft in Doncaster, appeared at Leeds Crown Court last Thursday.
Both were remanded into custody and are due to appear in court again on Wednesday, October 30.
A 63-year-old woman who was also arrested in connection with Miss Howells' disappearance and has been released pending further enquiries.