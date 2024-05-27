Huge police presence as road closed due to a mass brawl and potential stabbing in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We have received reports of a huge police presence due to a mass brawl and potential stabbing in a Doncaster town last night.

Eye witnesses say the air ambulance was scrambled to Bawtry around 7pm on Sunday, May 26, somewhere near to the Pangea Bar and Restaurant and Sainsbury’s.