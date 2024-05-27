Huge police presence as road closed due to a mass brawl and potential stabbing in Doncaster
We have received reports of a huge police presence due to a mass brawl and potential stabbing in a Doncaster town last night.
Eye witnesses say the air ambulance was scrambled to Bawtry around 7pm on Sunday, May 26, somewhere near to the Pangea Bar and Restaurant and Sainsbury’s.
They believe there was a stabbing but we are still awaiting confirmation of the circumstances from the police.They added: “It is at top of my street but the police have closed the whole street.”