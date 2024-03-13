Huge police presence after man is attacked by men with machetes and baseball bats in Doncaster
Police were called around 10am this morning (13 March) to the Dunscroft area of Doncaster following reports of two men wielding baseball bats and machetes.
Officers attended the scene and discovered a man with a slash wound to his leg that is not believed to be life-threatening. He has since been taken to hospital.
A scene was in place in Poplar Road but has since been lifted and enquiries are ongoing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.
Call 101, quoting 241 of 13 March 2024.