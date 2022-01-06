How to keep your dog safe: Police offer advice to new Doncaster dog owners

Never leave your dog tied up unattendedMake sure your dog is wearing a collar and an ID tag when in a public place, this is now required by law! Ensure your dog can be permanently identified by its microchip and make sure the details registered with the chip are up to dateKeep all documentation relating to your dog in a secure and safe place. Include clear photos of front and side profiles of your dog plus any unusual markings.Train your dog not to go out of your sight on walks or use an extendable lead if your pet isn't that compliant. Beware of strangers who show interest in your dog Don't allow strangers to have their photograph taken with your dog Ensure your garden or yard is secure and check it regularly! It should keep your dog in and trespassers out!Use a registered boarding kennel or professional dog carer and always check their documentation