How to keep your dog safe: Police offer advice to new Doncaster dog owners
Police in Doncaster have offered advice to new dog owners on how to protect their pooch.
The warning comes amid a growing number of dog thefts across the country.
South Yorkshire Police have issued a number of guidelines for owners to follow to help keep their pets safe.
A spokesman said: “Did you receive a new dog for Christmas this year, or have you recently made the decision to introduce one to your home?
"If so, we are encouraging new dog owners to familiarise themselves with the necessary steps to keep their dogs safe from theft and to avoid becoming victim.
"You can also take a look at our easy-to-read advice below, and please share this with family and friends.”
Never leave your dog tied up unattendedMake sure your dog is wearing a collar and an ID tag when in a public place, this is now required by law! Ensure your dog can be permanently identified by its microchip and make sure the details registered with the chip are up to dateKeep all documentation relating to your dog in a secure and safe place. Include clear photos of front and side profiles of your dog plus any unusual markings.Train your dog not to go out of your sight on walks or use an extendable lead if your pet isn't that compliant. Beware of strangers who show interest in your dog Don't allow strangers to have their photograph taken with your dog Ensure your garden or yard is secure and check it regularly! It should keep your dog in and trespassers out!Use a registered boarding kennel or professional dog carer and always check their documentation