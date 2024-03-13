How did Doncaster fare in rundown of UK's safest and most dangerous stadiums?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Experts at Live Football Tickets compared the average number of spectators at each football ground yearly with the reported incidences of crime within a 1km radius of each venue, to unveil which stadiums provide the safest and least safe matchday experience.

With football-related arrests hitting a nine-year peak in the 2022/2023 season, fan safety at games is on everyone’s radar.

And Doncaster’s Eco Power Stadium landed right in the middle of the pack.

Doncaster's Eco Power Stadium.

Ranked 44th, the stadium which attracts 105,000 spectators on an annual average, saw 2,795 crimes within a 1km radius of the stadium, according to the study.

Hartlepool’s Victoria Park topped the list as most dangerous with Manchester United’s Old Trafford considered safest.