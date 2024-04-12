How child sex abuse South Yorkshire rock star quit band ahead of trial

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steve Dawson, who founded South Yorkshire heavy metal legends Saxon in the 1970s, has been sentenced to five years behind bars for a string of sick sex attacks on the girl in the 1990s.

The bassist, a member of the band until 1986, later toured and recorded with fellow ex-band member, Mexborough’s Graham Oliver under the name Oliver/Dawson Saxon.

In October 2021, Dawson announced his departure from the group, telling fans: “It’s been a tough decision to make, but the past few months have given me time to think it through properly and whilst I’ll miss the live performances, I feel stepping down is the right thing to do”

Steve Dawson, a founding member of heavy metal band Saxon, stepped down from a new incarnation of the band, Oliver Dawson Saxon in 2021. (Photo: Oliver Dawson Saxon).

A statement posted by the band at the time said: “It is with great sadness that Oliver Dawson Saxon have to announce that founder member, and original Saxon bassist, Steve Dawson, has decided to step down from the band with immediate effect.“It’s very hard to see Steve go after all the history and tours we’ve shared’ said Oliver. “However, I understand his reasons and we all wish him the very best.”

“We will be looking towards options for the future, but we have obviously decided to draw a line under the Oliver/Dawson Saxon name.”

Dawson, 72, of Street Lane, Rotherham, was sentenced on Thursday (11 April) at Sheffield Crown Court for four counts of indecent assault of a child under the age of 14.

Dawson was found guilty at an earlier hearing at Sheffield Crown Court this year and was sentenced to a five-year custodial sentence, and one year out on license.

Detective Constable Robert Heath, who was the officer in charge of this case said: “Stephen Dawson thought he had got away with committing these horrific crimes against a young, vulnerable victim 30 years ago.

“She has shown extraordinary strength through coming forward and throughout the course of the investigation, resulting in Dawson spending a number of years in prison.