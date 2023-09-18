Household waste and a vehicle deliberately set on fire over the weekend in Doncaster

Watch more videos on Shots!

On Saturday multiple bags of household waste were deliberately set on fire near woods at 3.20pm on Bolton Street in Doncaster. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 3.45pm.

On Sunday firefighters from Askern Station were called to deal with a deliberate vehicle fire at 1.20am on Flashley Carr Lane in Moss. The crew left the scene at 2.53am.