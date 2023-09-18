Household waste and a vehicle deliberately set on fire over the weekend in Doncaster

News you can trust since 1925
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Sep 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 12:20 BST
On Saturday multiple bags of household waste were deliberately set on fire near woods at 3.20pm on Bolton Street in Doncaster. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 3.45pm.

On Sunday firefighters from Askern Station were called to deal with a deliberate vehicle fire at 1.20am on Flashley Carr Lane in Moss. The crew left the scene at 2.53am.

If you see a fire please call 999.