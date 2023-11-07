House bedroom fire in Doncaster may have been caused by candles left lit
There was no fire but crews used a ventilation fan to clear smoke within the property. The incident was dealt with by 6pm.
Three fire engines attended a house fire on Stone Front Grove in Cantley after a call was received at 8.39pm, also on Sunday.
The fire was located in a bedroom and is believed to have been caused by candles that had been left alight accidentally.
Two hose reels were used to extinguish the fire. No one was injured. Firefighters had left the scene by 10.20pm.
Firefighters from Edlington attended a fire in a derelict building on Princes Crescent in Edlington at 8.40pm the same night. The fire was caused by fireworks pushed through the leterbox. The spread of the fire involved the door which was fully extinguished by fire crews.