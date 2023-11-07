News you can trust since 1925
House bedroom fire in Doncaster may have been caused by candles left lit

Firefighters from Dearne were called after reports that a firework had been thrown into a derelict building on Schofield Street in Mexborough at 5.40pm on Sunday night.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Nov 2023, 14:34 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 14:34 GMT
There was no fire but crews used a ventilation fan to clear smoke within the property. The incident was dealt with by 6pm.

Three fire engines attended a house fire on Stone Front Grove in Cantley after a call was received at 8.39pm, also on Sunday.

The fire was located in a bedroom and is believed to have been caused by candles that had been left alight accidentally.

Fire round up.Fire round up.
Two hose reels were used to extinguish the fire. No one was injured. Firefighters had left the scene by 10.20pm.

Firefighters from Edlington attended a fire in a derelict building on Princes Crescent in Edlington at 8.40pm the same night. The fire was caused by fireworks pushed through the leterbox. The spread of the fire involved the door which was fully extinguished by fire crews.