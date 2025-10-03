HMP Lindholme: Woman arrested on suspicion of attempting to smuggle drugs into Doncaster jail
The 34-year-old was arrested as part of a police operation targeting those attempting to bring illicit and contraband items into prisons in South Yorkshire.
The operation at HMP Lindholme saw officers and staff from South Yorkshire Police’s ‘Prison Anti-Corruption Unit’ work alongside various police departments, including roads policing group officers.
Specially trained drone officers were also brought in to scan the perimeter of the prison.
Over 400 people - visitors to the prison and members of staff - were searched as part of the operation.
Their vehicles were also searched, with two seized.
South Yorkshire Police said the West Yorkshire woman arrested on the day was allegedly found to be in possession of two bags of suspected Class A drugs.
She has since been bailed pending further enquiries.
Detective Sergeant Gareth Gent, from the Prison Anti-Corruption Unit, said: "The team work relentlessly throughout the year to root out any form of corruption within prisons in South Yorkshire.
"These days of action support the work undertaken by the Unit all year round, most of which is behind the scenes and not visible to the public.
"It enables us to further strengthen the partnerships we have in place with His Majesty's Prison and Probation Service and other important agencies while also reinforcing our commitment to keeping our prisons and our communities safe.
"Contraband coming into prisons increases the risk of violence towards staff and inmates, and threatens to harm the progress of individuals attempting to rehabilitate during the course of their prison sentences and turn themselves away from crime.
"By stopping these items from entering our prisons, we can create a system that reduces reoffending and ultimately makes our communities safer."