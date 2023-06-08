Hit and run: Witnesses sought following collision involving an electric scooter and car in Conisbrough

On Tuesday 6 June at 3.30pm, emergency services attended Church Street in Conisbrough following reports of a road traffic collision involving an electric scooter.

It is believed that the rider of the scooter, a 16-year-old boy, collided with a car on the opposite side of the carriageway. He was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

The car driver stopped at the scene but left prior to officers’ arrival and did not leave any information.

Have you any information?

The car is believed to be a grey or silver coloured hatchback with a wing mirror missing.

Officers wish to hear from the vehicle driver or anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information.