Hero shopper pins shoplifter to floor in robbery drama at Doncaster convenience store
This is the moment a fearless customer pinned an attempted shoplifter to the ground and held him for 20 minutes until police arrived after drama at a Doncaster convenience store.
Fearless Steve Neale leapt into action after the man reportedly attempted to run off with a basket of shopping without paying at the Co-op store in Kirk Sandall.
Steve, who was at the store with friend Dale Walker, spotted the man wrestling with a cashier and moved in to pin him to the ground as the incident took place in the shop in Brecks Lane at about 8pm on Sunday.
Said Dale: “The guy was trying to take the shopping from the cashier without paying.
"Steve saw what was going on and just dived in without a worry about himself. He managed to wrestle the guy to the ground and then just jumped on top of him.
"The guy was struggling at first but gave up and then just sat it out until the police arrived and arrested him about 20 minutes later.”
Dale, who was actually in a shop next door when the drama unfolded, said: “I couldn’t believe it when I walked in and saw Steve with this guy pinned to the floor beneath him.
"The women who work in the shop were really grateful and said that unfortunately this kind of thing happens all the time.”
Dale said the man was taken away by police following the incident.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details.