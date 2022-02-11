Here are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Ryan Swift, age 32, Beech Crescent, Stainforth: Failed to stop vehicle when requested by police. Drink driving. Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Driving while using a mobile phone and without insurance. Possession of class A and B drugs. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Comply with supervision requirements: Alcohol Treatment Activity for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out 120 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Drugs to be forfeited.

Billy Hammond, age 21, Beaconsfield Road, Hexthorpe: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order served for 14 days.

Andrew Mundell, age 38, NFA: Breach of domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Christopher Turner, age 46, Wharf Road, Doncaster: Theft. Committed to prison for six weeks.

David Richard Sykes, age 39, King Georges Road, New Rossington: Theft. 12 months conditional discharge. Costs £22.

Hollie Elborough, age 19, Henley Road, Intake: Driving under the influence of drugs, without a licence. Comply with community order. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. To carry out 70 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Costs £180.

Michelle Scamans, age 37, Runnymede Road, Intake: Drink driving. Compy with community order. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out 180 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 30 months,reduced by 33 weeks if approved course completed by September 2023. Costs £180.

Todd Morrice, age 33, College Road, Doncaster: Failed to provide a valid rail ticket for inspection. Fined £220. Compensation £12.80. Costs £184.

Tony Hamill, age 38, High Road, Edlington: two counts of criminal damage. Fined £160. Compensation £200.

Rafal Gers, age 45, South Street, Highfields: Drink driving. Driving without insurance, no test certificate and without a full licence. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 25 months, reduced by 190 days if approved course completed by June 2023. Fined £250. Costs £119.

Michael Oginni, age 29, Radcliffe Road, Bentley: Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence and no insurance. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months. Fined £270. Costs £385.

Simon Smith, age 31, NFA: Criminal damage. Ten counts of theft. Possession of class B drugs. Assault by beating. Committed to prison for 28 weeks. Drugs to be forfeited. Compensation £100.

Patrick Swift, age 59, Leverstock Green, Dunscroft: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months reduced by 13 weeks if approved course completed by August 2022. Fined £140. Costs £119.

Catherine Weighell, age 41, Crompton Avenue, Sprotbrough: In possession of class B drugs. Failed to surrender to custody following release on bail. Drugs to be forfeited. Fined £120. Costs £119.

Ahmed Nazari, age 34, NFA: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 14 days.

Bartosz Glowacki, age 27, Cranbrook Road, Wheatley: Drink driving. Driving without a full licence. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Fined £186. Costs £119.

Marco Griffiths, age 28, Warren Road, Conisbrough: Driving under the influence of drugs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Fined £80. Costs £34.

George Short, age 22, Airstone Road, Instoneville: Possession of class B drugs. Driving without insurance. Failed to stop a vehicle when requested. Driving without a full licence. Driving without due care and attention. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months. Drugs to be forfeited. Fined £120. Costs £119.

Shahbaz Singh, age 44, Ellers Road, Bessacarr: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, reduced by 13 weeks if approved course completed by August 2022. Fined £80. Costs £119.

Levi Mills, age 26, Clover Street, Woodlands: When suspected of driving a vehicle failed to provide a specimen when required. Comply with community order. Under curfew with electronic tagging for eight weeks. From 9pm to 6am January 25 to March 22. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 moths, reduced by 274 days if approved course completed by February 2024. Costs £180.

George Osagie, age 46, NFA: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Ryan Sinclair, age 23 c/o Wicklow Road, Intake: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Marcelle Smith, age 35, Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Ricky Lee Brown, age 35, Cooper Street, Hyde Park: Criminal damage. Assault by beating. Committed to prison for eight weeks. Restraining order made not to contact the victim directly or indirectly to last until January 2023. Compensation £100.

Khalid Noori, age 35, NFA: Breach of domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.

Curt Holbrook, age 27, Maple Road, Conisbrough: Three counts of theft. Obstructing a police officer. Committed a further offence while on conditional discharge. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Compensation £105.96.

Kerry Tierney, age 50, Coronation Road, Stainforth: Assault by beating. Comply with community order. Under curfew with electronic tagging for eight weeks. 7pm to 7am from January 26 to March 22. Costs £290.