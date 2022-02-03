Here are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Andrew Hoyle, age 33, NFA: Use of threatening behaviour. Committed to prison for 28 days. Costs £128.

Tommy-Lee Knot, age 23, Hampton Road, Dunscroft: Interfered with a vehicle. Fined £120, Costs £119.

Chelsea Rose, age 29, NFA: Failed to comply with post sentence supervision requirements following release from prison. Assaulted three police officers. Use of threatening abusive behaviour. Committed to prison for 27 weeks. Compensation £150.

Valter Kabilo, age 29, Princes Street, Doncaster: Possession of a dangerous object in a public place. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for six months, costs £128.

Alan Peter Mark Nickson, age 37, Violet Avenue, Edlington: Assaulted a police officer. Committed to prison for 14 weeks suspended for nine months. Comply with requirements of supervision period of nine months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Compensation £50, Costs £242.

James Boyle, age 47, Sunflower Gardens, Bessacarr: Sent electronic communication messages causing stress and anxiety. Assault by beating. Criminal damage. Convicted a further ofence while on community order. Comply with community order by January 2024. Programme requirement. Building Better Relationships, Rehabilitation Requirement Activity for 30 days. Restraining order made not to contact the victim directly or indirectly to last until January 2024. Compensation £120. Costs £245.

Christopher Didsbury, age 32, Crecy Avenue, Intake: Use of abusive and threatening behaviour causing distress. Restraining order made not to contact the victim directly or indirectly to last until January 2023. Fined £40. Costs £119.

James Hirst, age 44, Doncaster Road, Doncaster: Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence and without insurance. Comply with community order to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months. Costs £180.

Khalid Noori, age 35, NFA: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection made for 28 days.

David Snow, age 39, Stoneclose Avenue, Hexthorpe: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection made for 28 days.

Brandon Sean Quean, age 23, Pashley Road, Thorne: Three counts of assault by beating. Criminal damage. Comply with community order by January 2023. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Costs £180.

Darrell Joseph Coleman, age 23, Wharf Road, Doncaster: Three counts of theft. Committed a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Committed to prison for 24 weeks. Compensation £114.98.

Derek Elenowski, Harrington Street, Doncaster: Failed to comply with comunnity protection notice. Fined £440. Costs £639.69.

Jonathan Dane Morgan, Tithe Farm, Kirton Lane, Thorne: Liability ordrer in respect of unpaid land drainage rates and costs. Liability order made for £101.51.

Rabnawaz & Mohammed Shoeb Raja, and Jamila Nisa Raga. Checktone Avenue, Bessacarr: Liability order in respect of unpaid land drainage rates and costs. Liability order made for £10.20.

Sharon Davies, Lakeside Rise, Askern: Failed to comply with requirement imposed under Environment Act. Fined £80. Costs £465.75.

Aiden Sables, age 27, George Street, Carcroft: Failed to comply with requirement imposed under Environment Act. Fined £440. Costs £707.75.

Ayoub Dghoughi, age 21, Station Road, Askern: 17 counts of theft. Committed to prison for 20 weeks. Compensation £150.

Stephen James Thomas Farrar, age 39, Cemetry Road, Mexborough: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Committed to prison for seven days.

Michael Scott, age 42, Wellington Street, Mexborough: Failed to comply with notification requirements. Committed to prison for 26 weeks. Costs £128.

Graeme Westney, age 55, Anchorage Crescent, Sprotbrough: Assaulted a paramedic. Comply with community order made. Under curfew with electronic tagging for six weeks. Between the hours of 8pm-6am from January 21 to March 4 2022. Compensation £50. Costs £180.

Ethan Murphy, age 19, Urban Road, Hexthorpe: Assault by beating. Comply with community order by January 2023. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out 40 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Costs £180.

Zach Moore, age 19, Holme Gardens, Stainforth: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Anushan Pathmanthn, age 41, Marshland Road, Moorends: Touching a woman sexually without consent. Comply with community order. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Costs £295.

Kyle Stanley Robinson, age 23, March Vale Rise, Conisbrough: Failed to comply with requirements of community order. Comply with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement by original date June 2022. Fined £150. Costs £75.

Richard Watkins, age 35, Albert Road, Mexborough: Failed to comply with requirements of community order. Comply with community order by August 2023. Carry out 170 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Costs £75.