Here are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Pellumb Hazizaj, age 29, Roberts Road, Edlington: Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence and without insurance. Comply with community order by January 2023. Carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Costs £180.

Cameron Oakley, age 19, Princess Crescent, Edlington: Assault by beating. Stalking. Use of threatening, abusive behaviour. Comply with community order by January 2024. Building Better Relationships, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Restraining order made not to contact the victim directly or indirectly to last until January 2024. Costs £180.

Owen Anthony Stothard, age 32, St James Street, Doncaster: Failed to compy with supervision requirements following release from prison. Five counts of theft. Committed to prison for 46 weeks. Costs £128.

Jonathon Harold Moore, age 26, Redbourne Road, Bentley: Use of threatening behaviour, harrassment, causing distress. Fined £555. Compensation £100.

Tommy Lee Frost, age 18, York Road, Dunscroft: In possession of a dangerous object. Six months conditional discharge. Costs £62.

Liam Herring, age 27, Laburnam Drive, Armthorpe: Assault by beating. Criminal damage. Comply with community order. Under curfew with electronic tagging for four weeks. from 8pm to 6am daily from January 11 to February 7. Restraining order made not to contact the victim directly or undirectly to last unitl July 2022. Compensation £50. Costs £180.

Abbie Spillane, age 18, Avenue Road, Instoneville: Drink driving. Driving without a licence and insurance. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months reduced by 91 days if approved course completed by August 2022. Fined £80. Costs £119.

Lee Taylor, age 53, Hall Gate, Doncaster: Assaulted a police officer . Fined £200. Costs £119.

Carole Pavier, age 51, Church Rein Close, Warmsworth: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months reduced by 182 days if approved course completed by May 2023. Fined £365. Costs £121.

Stefan Anthony Cook, age 35, Buckingham Road, Town Moor: Dishonestly received stolen goods. Six months conditional discharge. Costs £107.

Tony Mark Cottingham, age 35, College Road, Doncaster: Dishonestly received stolen goods. Entered as a trespasser and stole goods. Committed to prison for 12 weeks concurrent. Compensation £75.

Jay Lewis Crookes, age 35, The Homestead, Bentley: Criminal damage. Fined £80. Compensation £50.

Leslie William Richardson, age 31, Princegate, Doncaster: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Fined £80.

Alan James May, age 31, NFA: Committed offence while on a community order. Failed to comply with notification requirements. Committed to prison for 20 weeks. Costs £128.

Alexander James Walsh Balshaw, age 40, Ardeen Road, Intake: Drunk and disorderly in a public place. fined £133. Costs £170.

Alan Mark Wainless, age 42, Eastgate, Moorends: Entered as a trespasser and stole goods. Committed a further offence while on conditional discharge. Six months conditional discharge. Costs £105.

Paul Corbett, age 43, Gibbons Lane, Thorne: Assaulted a police officer. Entered as a trespasser and stole goods. In possession of a dangerous object. Possession of class A and Class B drugs. Committed to prison for 22 weeks suspended for 12 months. Comply with supervision requirements for 12 months, Rehabilitation Activity Reqirement. Compensation £50. Costs £150.

Joshua Lee William Carter-Walsh, age 29, Windmill Crescent, Mexborough: Drink driving. Comply with community order Alcohol Abstinence Requirement by January 2023. Costs £180.

Georgina Lunn, age 23, Arnold Crescent, Mexborough: Drink driving. Comply with community order by January 2023. Carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months reduced by 24 weeks if approved course completed by May 2023. Costs £180.

Fraser Raywood, age 46, Station Road Stainforth: Assault by beating. Fined £810. Costs £331.

Laiton Craig Rowley, age 20, Grove Place, Balby Bridge: Dishonestly received stolen goods. Fined £180. Costs £344.

Marc John Lane, age 35. Balby Road, Doncaster: Failed to provide a valid rail ticket. Fined £220. Compensation £730. Costs £184.

Teresa Polson, age 39, Hawthorne Road, Thorne: Failed to provide a valid rail ticket. Fined £220. Compensation £3.80. Costs £184.

Nicholas Richardson, age 53, South Road, Moorends: Failed to provide a valid rail ticket. Fined £220. Compensation £7.30. Costs £184.

Leanne Shaw, age 32, Large Square, Stainforth: Failed to provide a valid rail ticket. Fined £220. Compensation £5.30. Costs £184.

Ryan York, age 27, Chaucer Road, Mexborough: Failed to provide a valid rail ticket. Fined £220. Compensation £4.20. Costs £184.

Sarah Connor, age 37, Cooke Street, Bentley: Five counts of theft. Committed a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Committed to prison for 28 weeks. Costs £156.

Brett Dixon, age 36, Vulcan Street, Scawsby: Assault by beating. Committed to prison for 28 days. Costs £128.