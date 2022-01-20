Here are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Connor Booth, age 18, The Crescent, Dunscroft: Driving without a licence and no insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points. Fined £200. Costs £119.

Martin Close, age 47. NFA: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Lee Davis, age 35, Manvers Road, Mexborough: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Grimshaw, age 40, Taunton Gardens, Mexborough: Failed to comply with community order. Comply with requirements by original date May 2023. Under curfew with electronic tagging for four weeks, 7pm to 7am daily from January 1 to February 1, 2022. Continue with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Nathan John Rowley, age 31, Holbeck Drive, Edlington: Breach of domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.

Josh Stobbs, age 28, Thorne Road, Stainforth: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Ben Gary Chambers, age 34, Rosslyn Crescent, Bentley: Failed to provide a specimen when suspected of a driving offence. Comply with community order by January 2023. Alcohol Abstinence Requirement. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, to comply with instructions from responsible officer. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years. Costs £180.

Michael Ronnie Burke, age 31, Pashley Road, Thorne: Assaulted a police officer. Failed to provide a specimen when suspected of a driving offence. Six counts of theft. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months. Must comply with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Compensation £379.55. Costs £300.

Vladut Matache, age 29, Carr View Avenue, Balby: Drink driving, driving without insurance. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 25 months, reduced by 25 weeks if approved course completed by April 2023. Fined £700. Costs £157.

John Bowman, age 46 NFA: Five counts of theft. Committed to prison for eight weeks.

David Markham, age 49, NFA: Breach of domestic violence protection order. Committed to prison for 21 days.

Daniel Tipper, age 31, Meadow Lane, Gibbons Lane, Thorne: Possession of class B drugs. Two counts of assault by beating. Failed to surrender to custody following release on bail. Committed to prison for 11 weeks. Restraining order made not to contact victims directly or indirectly to last unitl January 2024. Compensation £150.

Lisa Middlebrook, age 41, Arden Garte, Balby: Five counts of theft. Comply with community order. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement by January 2023. To comply with instructions from officer to attend appointments for a maximum of 20 days. Compensation £200.

Brendan Charnock, age 28, Green Lane, Askern: Failed to comply with requirements of community order. Comply with order by March 2022. Under curfew with electronic tagging for eight weeks. from January 7-March 4, 2022 7pm to 7am daily. Costs £75.

David Anthony Hodgson, age 33, Northfield, Toll Bar: Failed to comply with requirements of community order. Comply with order by original date, October 23, 2023. Carry out 145 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Costs £75.

Jack Daniel Flemon, age 26, Christ Church Road, Doncaster: Assault causing actual bodily harm. Comply with community order by January 2023. Carry out 40 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Restraining order made not to contact the victim directly or indirectly to last until January 2023. Compensation £100. Costs £200.

Gavin Parkinson, age 41, Mercel Avenue, Armthorpe: Assaulted a police officer. Fined £180. Costs £139.

Joshua Deere, age 23, Manor Estate, Toll Bar: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Committed to prison for seven days.

Andrew David Wright, age 60, Broomhouse Lane, Edlington: Driving without insurance and speeding. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 28 days. Fined £230. Costs £119.

Zoltan Bado, age 30, Mutual Street, Hexthorpe: Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence and without insurance. Failed to surrender to court having been released on bail. Comply with community order by January 2023. Carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Costs £180.

Tammy Louise Wilkinson, age 45, Beckett Road, Wheatley: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Three counts of theft. Comply with community order requirements by January 2023. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Compensation £150.

Jessica Hodges, age 34, Ivanhoe Road, Conisbrough: Assaulted two police officers. 18 months conditional discharge. Compensation £150. Costs £85.

Ryan Woods, age 30, NFA: Intentionally exposed genitals so someone would see and cause distress. Committed to prison for 18 weeks. Costs £228.

Pawal Borowiec, age 43, Palmer Street, Hyde Park: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Simon Arthur, age 40, Grange Lane, Rossington: Breach of domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.

Stephen Philip Ballans, age 66, Pitt Street, Mexborough: Failed to comply with notification requirements. Fined £80. Costs £119.