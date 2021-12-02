Here are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Steven Michael Chappell, age 34, Church Balk, Thorne: Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence and without insurance. Committed to prison for eight weeks. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Costs £128.

Deborah Dunstan-Williams, age 52, address unknown: Criminal damage, in possession of a dangerous object. Comply with community order by November 2022. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Compensation £200.

Brett Wilson, age 42, Welfare Road, Woodlands: Two counts of theft. Comply with community order by May 2022. Under curfew with electronic tagging for 28 days, 8pm to 8am daily to end on December 12, 2021. Costs £180.

Shane Michael Wyman, age 27, St James Street, Balby Bridge: Breach of restraining order. fined £80. Costs £119.

David Boulby, age 56, Lilac Road, Armthorpe: In possession of a bladed object. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Costs £128.

Elye Jordan, age 25, Church Balk Gardens, Edenthorpe: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Christopher Kelly, age 32, Haddon Rise, Mexborough: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 14 days.

Adam Taylor, age 34, Windmill Avenue, Conisbrough: In possession of a stun gun. Failed to comply with community order. Committed to prison for 28 days.

Joel Andrew Carr, age 25, Elsworth Close, Balby Bridge: Breach of criminal behaviour order. Committed a further offence while on suspended sentence. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months. Fined £100. Costs £119.

Kristopher William Becker, age 41, Asquith Road, Bentley: Theft. Assault by beating two police officers. Further assault by beating. Committed a further offence while on suspended sentence. Committed to prison for 24 weeks concurrent. Compensation £100.

Joseph Lacko, age 23, Ellerker Avenue, Hexthorpe: Drink driving. Driving without licence and insurance. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months, reduced by 129 days if approved course completed by October 2022. Fined £375. Costs £119.

Liam Mitchell, age 30, Surrey Street, Balby: Failed to comply with community order. Drunk and disorderly in a public place. Committed to prison for four weeks. Fined £40, Costs £119.

Marius Ionel Rudaru, age 32, Hallgate, Doncaster: Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Driving without insurance. Assaulted a police officer. Failed to adhere to lockdown regulations. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. Comply with requirements to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work withing next 12 months. Disqualifed from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months. Compensation £100 Costs £428.

Lorne Richard Cuff, age 23, Essex Avenue, Intake: In possession of class B drugs. Drugs to be forfeited. Fined £80. Costs £34.

Paul Craig Hopper, age 46, Lorna Road, Mexborough: Breach of domestic violence protection notice. Fined £50.

Nerijus Cernauskas, age 35, Lime Tree Avenue, Armthorpe: Drink driving. Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence and without insurance. Failed to give a specimen of breath when requested. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. Comply with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 48 months. Costs £213.

Eric Benjamin Fitzakerley, age 27, Atholl Crescent, Intake: Harrassement. Community order made, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Building Better Relationships. Restraining order made not to contact the victim directly or indirectly to last until May 2023. Fined £100. Costs £180.

Ryan Bailey, age 33, Belmont Street, Mexborough: Failed to stop vehicle when requested. Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence and no insurance. Driving without due care and attention. Committed to prison for 23 weeks. Disqualified from holding or otaining a driving licence for 18 months. Costs £428.

Jay Crooks, age 35, The Homestead, Bentley: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Daniel Lee Roach, age 32, Field Road, Stainforth: Breach of restraining order. Committed to prison for nine months. Costs £156.

Grant Taylor, age 34, c/o Warren Road, Doncaster: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Levi Francis Del-Mar, age 30, Lonsdale Avenue, Intake: Failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence. Committed to prison for 24 months suspended for 24 months. Must now continue with community order, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Fined £75. Costs £75.

Ryan Philip Wallace, age 39, Waverley Avenue, Balby: In possession of class B drugs. Committed a further offence while on conditional discharge. 12 month conditional discharge. Drugs to be forfeited. Costs £107.

Lee Adcock, age 34, Orchard Close, Dunsville: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months, reduced by 17 months if approved course completed by October 2022. Fined £400. Costs £125.

Joshua Booker, age 31, Great North Road, Woodlands: Use of threatening abusive behaviour. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs £107.

Ryan Doughty, age 31, Orchard Grove, Dunscroft: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, reduced by 13 weeks if approved course completed by June 2022. Fined £369. Costs £122.