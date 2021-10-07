Here are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Gordon Eversleigh Dutfield, age 32, Holly Dene, Armthorpe: Driving, exceeding speed limit of 60 miles per hour Fined £268. Costs £124.

Michal Morawski, age 25, Granby Road, Edlington: Driving without insurance. 12 months conditional discharge. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for seven days. Costs £112.

Colin Junior Bramhall, age 21, Chaucer Road, Mexborough: Driving under the influence of drugs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Fined £120. Costs £119.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendon Charnock, age 28, Avenue Road, Askern: Failed to comply with community order. Must comply with community order to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work by April 2022.

Christopher Angus Hodges, age 41, Millfield Road, Thorne: Use of threatening mailicious communication. Four counts of theft. Two counts of assault by beating. Trespassing with intent to steal. Committed to prison for 24 weeks.

Graham Matthews, age 44, Ridge Balk Lane, Woodlands: Domestic violence protection order served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Jordan Paton, age 22, Galsworthy Close, Balby: Domestic violence protection order served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Leanne Cooley, age 42, Cranbrook Road, Wheatley: Failed to comply with community order. Fined £50.

Matthew Neil Holt, age 32, Thorne Road, Wheatley: Failed to comply with community order. Committed a further offence while serving a 12 month conditional discharge. Must comply with community order requirements. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement.

Lenka Boldiova, Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe: Failed to take steps required to remove and properly dispose of all accumulations of refuse. Fined £120. Costs £434.

Leah Fisher, Laughton Road, Hexthorpe: Failed to comply with a requirement of public spaces protection order. Fined £220. Costs £310.04.

Roy Wilson, age 50, Manor Road, Askern: Failed to co mply with community protection notice. Fined £200. Costs £580.55.

Erika Horvathova, Spansyke Street, Hexthorpe: Failed to take

steps to remove and dispose of all refuse. Fined £200. Costs £250.99.

Pavol Locko, age 45, Hexthorpe Road, Failed to comply

with requirement in relation to the disposal of waste. Fined £200. Costs £235.05.

Helena Lackova, Hexthorpe Road, Doncaster: Failed to comply with requirement in relation to the disposal of waste. Fined £200. Costs £235.05.

Peter Maco, Spansyke Street, Hexthorpe: Failed to take steps required to remove and properly dispose of all accumulations of refuse. Fined £200. Costs £250.99.

Abid Rafiq, High Street, Owston Ferry: Failed to comply with notice requirement in relation to the disposal of waste. Fined £440. Costs £446.10.

Robert James Mason, age 53, Wheatfield Drive, Tickhill: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 23 months, reduced by 23 weeks if approved course completed by January 2023. Fined £666. Costs £152.

Bryan Gary Charnock, age 30, Eden Drive, Askern: Drink driving. Failed to surrender to custody following release from bail. Must comply with community order to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months, reduced by 182 days if approved course completed by January 2023. Costs £395.

Pamela Hilda Nichols, age 40, Grange Road, Moorends: Causing a nuisance to the public. Must comply with co mmunity order, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement as required by September 2022. Costs £180.

Paul Bell, age 39, Coppice Road, Doncaster: Possession of class B drugs. Failed to surrender to custody following release on bail. Fined £80. Costs £205.

Michael Hughes, age 35, Spansyke Street, Hexthorpe: Failed to comply with community order. Committed a further offence whilst subject to a 12 monht conditional discharge order. Theft. Failed to surrender to custody following release on bail. Committed to prison for 11 weeks. Costs £128.

Lewis Junior Liam Gay, age age 26, HMP and YOI Moorland H M Prison, Bawtry Road, Hatfield Woodhouse: Assault by beating a prison custody officer. Assault. Committed to prison for eight weeks. Compensation £100.

Miss Margaret Mary Ellen Hannaway, age 55, Cleveland Way, Hatfield: Drink driving. Must comply with community order by September 2022. Carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 25 months, reduced by 190 days if approved course completed by December 2022. Costs £180.

Nashan Brand, age 28, Ely Road, Wheatley: Driving without due care and attention. Fined £90. Costs £184.

James Maximillian, age 50, NFA: Theft, Assault, Criminal damage, Assault by beating. Committed to prison for 20 weeks concurrent. Compensation £558.

Patrick Christopher Taylor, age 25, West End Lane, Rossington: Two counts of criminal damage. Use of threatening, abusive behaviour. Compensation £150.

Duncan Luke Allinson, age 32, Birch Lane, Skellow: Criminal damage. Restraining order made not to contact the victim directly or undirectly.

Darrell Joseph Coleman, age 23, Balby Road, Doncaster: Theft. Attempted theft. Failed to comply with requirements of a community order. Committed to prison for 12 weeks concurrent suspended for 12 months. Compensation £206.85. Costs £85.

Angela Kershaw, age 35, Hirstgate, Mexborough: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Committed to prison for seven days. Costs £75.