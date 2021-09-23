Here are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

John Mark Hughes, age 44, Elmfield Road, Hyde Park: Theft. 12 months conditional discharge. Costs £22.

Lee Jonathon MacManus, age 21, Meadow Lane, Stainforth: Criminal damage. Community order made to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Compensation £90.

Michael Hughes, age 35, Cross Bank, Balby: Failed to produce a valid rail ticket. Failed to pay fixed penalty and failed to communicate. Fined £220. Compensation £3.20. Costs £184.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessica Leigh, age 19, Foljambe Crescent, New Rossington: Failed to produce a valid rail ticket. Fined £220, Costs £184.

Kay Beresford, age 58, Trafalgar Way, Carcroft: Failed to produce a valid rail ticket, outstanding fare still not paid after 21 days notice. Fined £220. Compensation £40.50. Costs £184.

Lewis Callum Bird, age 22, Stonegate House, Balby: Failed to produce a valid rail tickets. Fined £150. Compensation £5.40. Costs £184.

Shaun O Grady, age 31, Quarry Street, Mexborough: Assault causing actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 26 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Must comply with Building Better Relationship accredited programme for 30 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order not to contact the victim directly or indirectly to last until further order made. Compensation £275. Costs £748.

Daniel Lee Roach, age 32, Field Road, Stainforth: Criminal damage. Restraining order made not to attend address in Edlington. Fined £80. Compensation £5.

Max Thomas Sables, age 24, Senior Road, Hexthorpe: Failed to comply with community order to carry out unpaid work. Must comply with community order, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement by September 2022.

Tyler Keith Barker, age 25, Norbeck Road, Askern: Failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence. Criminal damage. Assault. Threatening behaviour. Committed a further offence while on a suspended sentence. Must comply with community order. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. To carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Restraining order made not to contact the victims directly or indirectly and not attend addres in Askern to last until September 2022. Fined £30. Compensation £10.

Timothy Brown, age 33, NFA: Assault by beating. Restraining order made not to contact the victim directly or indirectly, and not enter address in Balby, to last until September 2022. Fined £120.

David Joseph Thistleton, age 43, NFA: Use of threatening and abusive behaviour. Harrassement. Compensation £75.

Sean Oakes, age 47, Wheatley Place, Denaby: Application for a domestic violence protection order served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Steven James Austin, age 39, NFA: Breach of restraining order. Committed a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months. Must comply with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement . Carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Fined £50 Costs £213.

Darius Ciszek, age 48, NFA: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28.

Daniel David Crowther, age 31, Haig Road, Moorends: Application for domestic violence protection order served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Marius Dragomir, age 20, Victoria Road, Balby: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, reduced by 13 weeks if approved course completed by April 2022. Fined £150. Costs £119.

Blasej Kazimierz Pniok, age 33, Old Hexthorpe, Hexthorpe: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months, reduced by 17 weeks if approved course completed by August 2022. Fined £292. Costs £119.

Tony Francis, age 41, Gordon Road, Edlington: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months, reduced by 18 weeks if approved course completed by September 2022. Fined £120. Costs £119.

Luigi Munteanu, age 56, Royal Avenue, Wheatley: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months, reduced by 14 weeks if approved course completed by June 2022. Fined £120. Costs 119.

Ryan Joseph Taylor, age 28, Dryden Road, Mexborough: Driving under the influence of drugs. Driving without insurance and without a licence. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Fined £400. Costs £125.

Shane England, age 29, Askern Road, Bentley: Driving while disqualified from holding obtaining a driving licence. Driving without insurance. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months. Fined £766. Costs £161.

Lee Roberts, age 42, Anchorage Lane, Sprotbrough: Assault by beating. Fined £673. Costs £152.

Marciel Ghintuiala, age 42, Norborough Road, Wheatley: Drink driving. Driving without insurance and without a licence. Community order made, under curfew with electronic tagging for eight weeks, September 14 ending on November 8. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months. Costs £180.

Nicholas James Kane, age 37, Primrose Place, Bessacarr: Possession of class A drugs. Drugs to be forfeited. Fined £138. Costs £119.

David Karl Cross, age 36, Osberton Street, Wadworth: Failed to comply with community order. Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence, driving without insurance. Failed to surrender to court following release on bail. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months. Committed to detention for four weeks suspended for six months. Costs £213.