Here are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Philip Hartley, age 38, Christ Church Road, Doncaster: Failed to produce a valid rail ticket. Fined £220, compensation £33.30. Costs £184.

Amy Leane Holden, age 33, Low Road, Balby: Breach of domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.

Scott David Peers, age 31, Buckingham Road, Town Moor: Breach of domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Richard Sykes, age 39, St Johns Road, Edlington: Six counts of theft. Breach of bail conditions. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Committed to prison for 19 weeks. Costs £128.

Kelly Jade Beaver, age 22, Trafalgar Way, Carcroft: Possession of class B drugs. Assaulted two police officers. Drugs to be forfeited. Must comply with community order by September 2022. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Compensation £100.

Andrew Bowser, age 60, Ashfield Grove, Stainforth: Deposited controlled waste without the authority of a current environmental permit. Fined £480. Costs £792.55.

Adam Taylor, age 34, Windmill Avenue, Conisbrough: Failed to comply with requirements of community order. Must comply with original community order by May 2022. Carry out 90 hours of unpaid work. Costs £75.

Adrian Michael David Nickson, age 38, New Street, Mexborough: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Costs £155.

Craig Leslie Turgoose, age 38, Elmwood Crescent, Armthorpe: Failed to comply with requirement of a suspended sentence. Committed to prison for eight months suspended for 12 months. Must comply with community order. Carry out 150 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Costs £75.

Warren Daniel Mason, age 25, King Georges Road, New Rossington: Assault by beating. Must comply with community order by September 2022. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Restraining order made not to contact vitim to last until March 2023. Costs £180.

Paul David Stanley Andrew Stewart, age 54, Warmsworth Road, Balby: Criminal damage. Use of threatening abusive behaviour. Assaulted a police officer. Must comply with community order by September 2022. Carry out 120 hours of unpaid work withn next 12 months. Compensation £150, costs £180.

Callum Bowser, age 21, Lincoln Street, New Rossington: Possession of an offensive weapon. In possession of class A drugs.

Must comply with community order. Weapon to be forfeited. Carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

Claire Conway, age 41, Windsor Square, Stainforth: Driving without relevant insurance. Driving without a licence. Drink driving.

Obstructing a police officer. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months. Fined £140 Costs £119.

Jamie Henderson, age 46, Athol Crescent, Intake: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months, disqualification reduced by 17 weeks if approved course is completed by August 2022. Fined £400. Costs £125.

Vicky Seeds, age 41, Laburnam Drive, Armthorpe: Failed to provide a breath specimen when suspected of driving when requested. Fined £283. Costs £119.

Wilma McNeil, age 67, Egremont Rise, Maltby, Rotherham: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Fined £207. Costs £119.

Kamaljit Singh, age 50, Avenue Road, Instoneville: Drunk and disorderly in a public place. Fined £180. Costs £119.

Jamie Lee Hopson, age 29, Askern Road, Bentley: Breach of restraining order. Committed to prison for eight weeks. Costs £128.

Luke Pagdin, age 20, Sprotbrough Road, Sprotbrough: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, disqualification reduced by 13 weeks if approved course completed by April 2022. Fined £315. Costs £119.

Lukasz Prystupia, age 32, Regent Square, Doncaster: In possession of class B drugs. In possession of an offensive weapon. Drugs to be forfeited. Fined £600. Costs £145.

Alexandra Qualter, age 45, Beckett Road, Wheatley: Assaulted two police officers. Assault by beating. Failed to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months.

Must comply with supervision order. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, as non resident for nine months. Compensation £300.

Ralica-Marilene Dumitrache, Urban Road, Hexthorpe: Failed to take steps to remove and properly dispose of accumulation of rubbish. Fined £120. Costs £281.67.

Gelu-David Horan, Urban Road, Hexthorpe: Failed to take steps to remove and properly dispose of accumulation of rubbish. Fined £120. Costs £281.67.

Jordan Redmile, Emerson Avenue, Stainforth: Deposited controlled waste without the authority of a current environmental permit.

Must comply with community order. Carry out 150 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Compensation £289.

David Anthony Kerry, age 42, Earlsmere Avenue, Balby: Failed to comply with community order. Fined £120.

Christpopher Nathan Long, age 29, Church Road, Edlington: Use of threatening abusive behaviour.

Must comply with community order. Under curfew with electronic tagging between the hours of 8pm-7am September 10-October 31, 2021. The curfew is for Friday and Saturday nights. (excluding 15,16 October). Costs £715.