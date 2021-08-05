Here are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Danny Tetley, age 25, Ripon Avenue, Wheatley: Assault by beating. Criminal damage. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. Costs £128.

Andrea Wollington, age 41, Cedar Walk, Campsall: Criminal damage. Six months conditional discharge. Costs £67.

Tracey Johnson, age 50, King Georges Road, New Rossington: Drink driving. Committed a further offence while on conditional discharge. Comply with community order by July 2022. Carry out 60 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 26 months, reduced by 28 weeks if approved course completed by December 2022. Costs £180.

David Anthony Kerry, age 42, Earlsmere Avenue, Balby: Theft. Committed a further offence while on conditional discharge. Comply with community order by August 2021. Under curfew with electronic tagging for four weeks 19 July 8pm to August 15 11.59pm. Costs £120.

Mihal Paterlageanu, age 26, Thorne Road, Doncaster: Theft. Fined £600. Costs £145.

Keith Thompson, age 41, Stapleton Road, Warmsworth: Theft. Committed for prison for four weeks, failed to comply with requirements of post custodial sentence. Compensation £59.98.

Duane Haxel, age 32, Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe: Attempted theft. Fined £80. Costs £119.

Brendan Kelly, age 57, NFA: Drunk and disorderly in a public place. Fined £80. Costs £119.

Volkan Ertas, age 25, Abercorn Road, Intake: Criminal damage. Possession of class B drugs. Fined £22. Costs £107.

Brian Geoffrey Hall, age 49, Pitt Street, Mexborough: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months. Fined £120. Costs £119.

Carl Taylor, age 35, Wivelsfield Road, Balby: Drink driving. Comply with community order. Under curfew with electronic tagging for eight weeks from 8pm July 20 until 6am September 14. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months, reduced by 24 weeks if approved course completed by December 2022. Costs £180.

Joseph Winfield, age 27, Dearne Street, Conisbrough: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 monthsm reduced by 36 weeks if approved course completed by September 2023. Fined £450. Costs £130.

Ian Morrison, age 46, Springwell Lane, Balby: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months, reduced by 18 weeks if approved course completed by July 2022. Fined £340. Costs £119.

Patrick O’Donovan, age 36, Toecroft Lane, Sprotbrough: Use of threatening, abusive and disorderly behaviour. Fined £56. Costs £34.

Cameron Gold, age 19, Almond Road, Cantley: Possession of class B drugs. Cannabis to be forfeited. Fined £80. Costs £119.

Ashley Craig Lloyd, age 28, NFA: Theft. Fined £40. Costs £119.

Steven Andrew Gerry Clark, age 34 NFA: Breaking and entering. Theft. Committed to prison for 36 weeks. Compensation £940.

Jesse Sadd, age 29, Bootham Crescent, Stainforth: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from a period of detention. Comply with supervision order to carry out unpaid work for 30 hours before April 2022. Costs £75.

Aaron Solomon, age 30, Denby Street, Bentley: Driving underthe influence of drugs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Fined £220. Costs £119.

Kelly Dobson, Cunningham Road, Hyde Park: Failed to comply with community protection notice to clear litter and refuse. Fined £440. Costs £784.53.

Robin Gabore, Childers Street, Hyde Park: Failed to comply with community protection notice to clear litter and refuse. Fined £440. Costs £375.81.

Gabriella Kandracova, Childers Street, Hyde Park: Failed to comply with community order to remove to remove litter and refuse from property. Fined £440. Costs £375.81.

Jordan Simpson, age 19, Station Road, Dunscroft: Assault by beating. Fined £100.

Brendon Kelly, age 57, NFA: Theft. Costs £62.

Andrew Mullaney, age 40, Jossey Lane, Scawthorpe: Driving under the influence of drugs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Fined £600. Costs £145.

Kyle Campbell, age 21, Cusworth House, Doncaster: Failed to stop a vehicle when requested by a police officer, drink driving, driving without due care and attention, no insurance, no licence. Harrassment, abusive and threatening behaviour. Criminal damage. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. Restraining order not to contact the victim to last until July 2022. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months. Compensation £1,000.

Razvan Budeanu, age 36, Nether Hall Road, Doncaster: Failed to produce a valid rail ticket on request. Fined £220. Compensation £110.50. Costs £153.

Danny Horvath, age 24, Elmfield Road, Hyde Park: Failed to produce a valid rail ticket on request on two occasions. Fined £440. Compensation £110.50. Costs £300.

Shane Staniforth, age 38, Springwell Lane, Balby: Failed to produce a valid rail ticket on request. Fined £220. Compensation £27.20 Costs £184.

Karl Cummins, age 45, Horton View, Kirk Sandall: Driving without insurance. Fined £266. Costs £142.

David Aaron Allen, Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe: Failed to comply with community order to remove accumulation from rear garden. Fined £220. Costs £820.22.

Jonathan Kenyon, age 29, Norton Road, Wath upon Dearne: Failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison. Committed to prison for seven days.