Taxi driver jailed after he used job to deal drugs at pubs and nightclubs in city

Mohammed Ahmed, aged 35, of Joshua Road, Nether Edge, may have dealt thousands of pounds worth of drugs in the city by using his job as a cab driver as a cover.

He was stopped by police officers after he had been seen coming out of a Nether Edge property with a bag containing 17 dealer bags of cannabis, five dealer bags of cocaine, a 15 inch kitchen knife, and three 1kg blocks of cocaine, which themselves were worth £240,000.

Left: Nigel Robertson; Top Right: Soloman Sanyasl Bottom Right: Mohammed Ahmed

He was sentenced to six years in prison.

Jealous motorist mowed down ex-partner's boyfriend and left him with 'foot hanging off'

A rage-fuelled motorist who mowed down his ex-partner’s boyfriend and left him with his “foot hanging off” was narrowly been spared from prison.

Liam Cuttell, 29, of Langold Drive, Norton, Doncaster, visited his ex-partner’s home to see his son when he drove into her new boyfriend and reversed over his leg.

The victim suffered an open fracture and dislocation to his right ankle. He was told there will be a risk of osteoarthritis as a result.

Cuttell pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving after the incident in November 2019 and was handed a 12 month sentence suspended for 18 months, with 150 hours of unpaid work.

Thug throttled his mum until she passed out and then asked if she enjoyed her sleep

A vicious and cruel thug was jailed after he throttled his mother until she passed out and later asked her if she had “enjoyed her sleep”.

Nigel Robertson, 40, of Broomhouse Lane, Edlington, Doncaster, admitting harassing and assaulting his mother over the course of nearly two years.

Judge David Dixon told Robertson he had treated his mother like a slave requiring her to be at his “beck and call” from first thing in the morning every day. If she disobeyed him, he would knock her out using a chokehold.

He was jailed for 54 months with an extended licence of five years.

Soloman Sanyas, 46, jailed for raping woman after climbing through her window

A Sheffield rapist who climbed into his victim’s home through a window and dragged her down the stairs was jailed for 10 years.

Soloman Sanyas, 46, of Wincobank Avenue, Wincobank, was on trial last week charged with rape, witness intimidation and assault after he raped his victim in her own home in 2021.

During the trial jurors heard how Sanyas entered the home of his victim while she was out. The victim returned home earlier than anticipated and found him in a bedroom.

Sanyas dragged his victim down the stairs and raped her in her living room.

Jurors hear harrowing 999 call from Sheffield man who thought he was dying as he lay bleeding in city park

A desperate gunshot survivor told police during a harrowing 999 call that he had been shot five times and he was convinced he was going to die.

Sheffield Crown Court heard during an on-going tria how Ali al-Humakaini was shot at Osgathorpe Park, near Pitsmoor, Sheffield, on October 31, 2020.

Stephen Wood QC, prosecuting, claimed Jabari Fanty, Aaron Yanbak and another defendant, Jordan Foote, were involved in the attempted murder of Mr al-Humakaini.

He also claimed Fanty, Yanbak and another defendant, Ricardo Nkanyezi, murdered Ramey Salem at a flat on Grimesthorpe Road South, Burngreave, Sheffield, weeks later on November 16, 2020.

Fanty, aged 19, of Broadhead Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield; Yanbak, 20, of Abbeydale Road, Abbeydale, Sheffield; and Nkanyezi, 20, of Morgan Avenue, Parson Cross, Sheffield, have all pleaded not guilty to murder.