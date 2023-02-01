Hellaby crash: Tragedy as man, 51, dies in Rotherham collision involving car and motorbike
A man tragically died this morning following a collision in Rotherham involving a motorbike and a car.
The 51-year-old, from Doncaster, was riding a Honda motorcycle along Hellaby Lane towards Denby Way when the bike was involved in a collision with a blue Volkswagen Golf outside Stanley Tools on Hellaby Industrial Estate.
Emergency services were alerted at 5.53am but the motorcyclist died at the scene.
Roads Policing Group officers have launched an appeal for witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.