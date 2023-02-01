News you can trust since 1925
Hellaby crash: Tragedy as man, 51, dies in Rotherham collision involving car and motorbike

A man tragically died this morning following a collision in Rotherham involving a motorbike and a car.

By Claire Lewis
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 4:27pm

The 51-year-old, from Doncaster, was riding a Honda motorcycle along Hellaby Lane towards Denby Way when the bike was involved in a collision with a blue Volkswagen Golf outside Stanley Tools on Hellaby Industrial Estate.

Emergency services were alerted at 5.53am but the motorcyclist died at the scene.

Roads Policing Group officers have launched an appeal for witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.

A motorcyclist died in a collision with a car in Rotherham this morning, police have revealed this afternoon
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 113 of February 1.