Heartless thieves smash into shed to steal bikes from Doncaster community cycling project

Raiders targeted Yorkshire Bike Shack CIC, stealing a number of cycles which are used by members of the community.

A spokesman for the organisation, which is based at Woodfield Park in Balby, said: “We had some unwelcome visitors.

"They chopped off the padlocks and ripped open the door to our stores.

Thieves smashed locks to steal bikes at Yorkshire Bike Shack CIC. (Photo: YBS CIC).

"It's not so much about the value of the bikes that have been stolen, it is the time that our volunteers contribute working here and the loss to the community through missing equipment we use to run activities.

"We also now have to spend a lot of money on beefing-up security which comes out of a very tight budget – we are a non-profit organisation.”

“If you have any information or see them being touted on the various sites etc please get in touch with us or report to the Police on crime number 14/85572/23.

We also want to reassure you this is a temporary set-back for us and thank everyone who has supported us through donations or bringing your bikes in for repairs and servicing - it all helps us to to help the people of this lovely city.”

Anyone with information can contact Yorkshire Bike Shack CIC through their Facebook page HERE or you can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the incident number above.