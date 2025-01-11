Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A healthcare worker at HMP Doncaster who exploited her position to start a relationship with an inmate and steal medication has been jailed.

Nomthandazo Sibanda was working as a pharmacy support worker at HMP Doncaster, having been employed by an external healthcare provider.

An investigation into her by detectives within South Yorkshire Police’s Prison Anti-Corruption Unit began in August 2024 following concerns raised about her starting an inappropriate relationship with an inmate at the prison.

Recorded telephone conversations between the pair were analysed and confirmed their relationship, with Sibanda, aged 24, of Sussex Street, Balby, arrested in September 2024.

Her vehicle and home were searched, leading to the discovery of a mobile phone which she had used to ring the inmate.

A thorough search of her home uncovered numerous boxes of medication.

Some of these boxes had prisoners' names on them, and it was soon confirmed they had been stolen from the pharmacy during her course of employment.

Sibanda was subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to, offences of holder of a public office wilfully misconducted herself and theft by employee.

During a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on Thursday (January 9, 2025), Sibanda was jailed for eight months.

Speaking after Sibanda was jailed, Investigating officer Tayla Waller, South Yorkshire Police officer in charge of this case, said: "Sibanda exploited her position as an employee in a public office to form a clandestine relationship with a serving prisoner before creating a false identity to speak with him and steal medication.

"She went to desperate efforts to try and conceal her identity, but she was soon rumbled following an investigation in which we worked closely with the prison service.

"Thankfully, improper relationships between prison staff and inmates are rare and the majority of employees in our prisons carry out their roles to the highest standards and levels of service.

"We are grateful to staff at HMP Doncaster for supporting the Prison Anti-Corruption Unit in our investigation into Sibanda and I hope this sends an immediate warning to anyone thinking of committing similar crimes."

Staff in these roles are rightly held to a high level of scrutiny and expectation, and we will take action against anyone abusing their positions and carrying out misconduct in a public office."