People across South Yorkshire can complete a survey to indicate the policing and crime activities they would like to see prioritised and identify areas where savings could be made.

They are also being asked to indicate if they would be willing to pay a small amount more in council tax to maintain these services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

26 percent of Council Tax, known as the Council Tax precept, goes towards the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) to carry out policing, safety and victims services. The rest is made up of government funding.

Have your say on policing across the region

In December, the Home Secretary will announce the amount of funding available to the South Yorkshire PCC in the annual spending assessment. The remainder will be raised through the precept, for which the PCC will propose a figure.

The survey will allow the PCC to decide how much money will need to be raised to meet the public’s needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “I am fully aware of the financial pressures facing residents this year. The cost of living has risen significantly and everyone is feeling the pinch.

“I joined other PCCs recently in writing to the government to ask them to fully fund police forces and not pass the burden of paying for policing to hard pressed council tax payers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, I believe the government will expect PCCs to raise more funds through the council tax in order to maintain the current level of policing and crime services.

“To allow me to explore the options available I am asking residents to indicate the areas they would like to maintain at current levels and areas where they believe savings could be made and whether they would be willing to pay a little more to avoid cuts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous rises have been used to fund additional police officers who are now being trained.