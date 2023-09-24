Have you seen 27-year-old Corey McAvennie wanted in connection to a serious assault?

Officers would like to speak to him connection with an ongoing investigation into a serious assault in Scunthorpe.

Extensive enquiries are ongoing, and officers are doing everything we can to find him. Corey is believed to have connections to the South Yorkshire area.The public is asked not to approach Corey, but if you see him, or know where he is, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 23*122077.Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.