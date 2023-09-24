News you can trust since 1925
Have you seen 27-year-old Corey McAvennie wanted in connection to a serious assault?

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th Sep 2023, 08:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 08:51 BST
Officers would like to speak to him connection with an ongoing investigation into a serious assault in Scunthorpe.

Extensive enquiries are ongoing, and officers are doing everything we can to find him. Corey is believed to have connections to the South Yorkshire area.The public is asked not to approach Corey, but if you see him, or know where he is, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 23*122077.Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.