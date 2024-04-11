Hapless thieves attempting to steal generators in Stainforth got their HGV transporter stuck
On Monday afternoon Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team were made aware of a theft in progress in Stainforth – two generators were seen to be lifted onto the back of a HGV from a nearby commercial unit.
Officers made their way to the area in search of those involved – in their hurry, the suspects reversed the HGV off the road causing it to become stuck, the suspects then made off as officers arrived on scene.
Unfortunately following an area search neither of the suspects were located.
Enquiries are underway to identify those involved – the generators were both recovered with minimal damage and returned to the rightful owner without delay.