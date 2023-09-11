Hapless biker tries to evade police by hiding under a car in Doncaster supermarket

Watch more videos on Shots!

The rider was cornered by members of South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team after trying to crawl under the vehicle with his bike.

Explaining the bizarre situation in a social media post, a spokesman explained how the drama unfolded in Mexborough.

They said: “An electric Surron motorbike ridden by a young lad with no helmet with some standard CE approved flip flops on, came towards us on the road.

The rider of this bike hoped to evade police by hiding himself and his bike under a vehicle in a supermarket car park.

"Quick thinking, he headed into a supermarket car park and tried to bob down under a car.

"Turns out the car wasn’t a big enough object to conceal him, his three pairs of trackies (with drugs in) and the bike.

"Fair play he gave it a go. Unfortunately it wasn’t his bike, nor was hide and seek his forte - he had borrowed it off his mate. Shame he hadn’t borrowed his licence or insurance.

“Anyway, the lads’ mates, “S64 Crew” then turned up, some rocking a wellie and bare chest look.

"It was quite humid, so dress for the weather and all that.”

Police also took a swipe at the owner of the bike, adding: "The true owner turned up, another 15 year old lad, annoyed his mate hadn’t pinned it through the red lights and smoked us, “as he would have done”.

”He now owes him £4,500 - that’s a lot of pocket money.

“But at least this way he gets to go home to his mum, in one piece with only so much as dented pride.”

“We understand that riding bikes is fun. But ride them legally and safely.”

South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team operates across South Yorkshire, cracking down on illegal and nuisance bikers which have been plaguing the area’s streets in recent months.